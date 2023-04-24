Know Labs Inc. (AMEX: KNW): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.58 million Know Labs Inc. (AMEX:KNW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.03 changing hands around $0.12 or 12.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $41.00M. KNW’s current price is a discount, trading about -288.35% off its 52-week high of $4.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.80, which suggests the last value was 22.33% up since then. When we look at Know Labs Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 117.97K.

Analysts gave the Know Labs Inc. (KNW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KNW as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Know Labs Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Know Labs Inc. (AMEX:KNW) trade information

Instantly KNW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 18.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2300 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 12.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.63%, with the 5-day performance at 18.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Know Labs Inc. (AMEX:KNW) is 11.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KNW’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -579.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -579.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Know Labs Inc. (KNW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Know Labs Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.02% over the past 6 months, a 80.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Know Labs Inc. earnings to increase by 42.40%.

KNW Dividends

Know Labs Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 14.

Know Labs Inc. (AMEX:KNW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.76% of Know Labs Inc. shares while 3.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.03%. There are 3.03% institutions holding the Know Labs Inc. stock share, with Fulcrum Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.53% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million KNW shares worth $0.24 million.

Corrado Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.47% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.21 million as of Dec 30, 2022.