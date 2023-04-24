Is VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 2.35 million VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s per share price at $0.53 changed hands at $0.06 or 12.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.50M. VHC’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.58% off its 52-week high of $0.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 35.85% up since then. When we look at VirnetX Holding Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.18 million.

Analysts gave the VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VHC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. VirnetX Holding Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) trade information

Instantly VHC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 12.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.50%, with the 5-day performance at 7.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) is -9.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VHC’s forecast low is $36.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6692.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6692.45% for it to hit the projected low.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.40%. The 2023 estimates are for VirnetX Holding Corp earnings to increase by 15.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

VHC Dividends

VirnetX Holding Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 10.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.52% of VirnetX Holding Corp shares while 16.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.84%. There are 16.67% institutions holding the VirnetX Holding Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 4.67% of the shares, roughly 3.34 million VHC shares worth $4.34 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.77% or 1.26 million shares worth $1.64 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.31 million shares estimated at $2.7 million under it, the former controlled 3.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.27% of the shares, roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $1.06 million.