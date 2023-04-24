Is StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 4.16 million StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.24. With the company’s per share price at $11.74 changed hands at $0.14 or 1.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.63B. STNE’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.58% off its 52-week high of $12.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.81, which suggests the last value was 41.99% up since then. When we look at StoneCo Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.59 million.

Analysts gave the StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended STNE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. StoneCo Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

Instantly STNE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.87 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 1.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.36%, with the 5-day performance at -0.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is 28.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.49 days.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the StoneCo Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.67% over the past 6 months, a 75.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for StoneCo Ltd. will rise 62.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $533.84 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that StoneCo Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $565.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $387.19 million and $430.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.72%. The 2023 estimates are for StoneCo Ltd. earnings to increase by 85.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.80% per year.

STNE Dividends

StoneCo Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 31 and June 05.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.56% of StoneCo Ltd. shares while 72.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.97%. There are 72.82% institutions holding the StoneCo Ltd. stock share, with Madrone Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.51% of the shares, roughly 25.34 million STNE shares worth $239.2 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.37% or 22.31 million shares worth $210.56 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 6.29 million shares estimated at $73.47 million under it, the former controlled 2.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 6.3 million shares worth around $59.45 million.