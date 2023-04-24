Is Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.22 million Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $11.01 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.75B. PACB’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.97% off its 52-week high of $14.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.85, which suggests the last value was 65.03% up since then. When we look at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.18 million.

Analysts gave the Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended PACB as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.33.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

Instantly PACB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.35 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 0.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 34.60%, with the 5-day performance at -1.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) is 23.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PACB’s forecast low is $10.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 65.81% over the past 6 months, a 10.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. will rise 10.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.38 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $38.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $33.17 million and $35.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. earnings to decrease by -57.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.00% per year.

PACB Dividends

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 02.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.70% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares while 86.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.07%. There are 86.57% institutions holding the Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.11% of the shares, roughly 27.75 million PACB shares worth $321.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.12% or 20.28 million shares worth $165.88 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 13.04 million shares estimated at $106.68 million under it, the former controlled 5.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 4.81% of the shares, roughly 10.89 million shares worth around $89.06 million.