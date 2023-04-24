Is Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 3.19 million Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.68 changed hands at -$0.72 or -9.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.88B. KC’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.65% off its 52-week high of $10.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.77, which suggests the last value was 73.5% up since then. When we look at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 million.

Analysts gave the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended KC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Instantly KC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.03 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -9.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 74.41%, with the 5-day performance at -13.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is 27.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KC’s forecast low is $12.95 with $93.01 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1292.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -93.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 199.55% over the past 6 months, a 36.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will rise 26.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $304.12 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $285.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $369.56 million and $369.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -22.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -58.90%.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 06 and June 12.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares while 19.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.11%. There are 19.11% institutions holding the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock share, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 4.31% of the shares, roughly 10.93 million KC shares worth $41.87 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.46% or 3.7 million shares worth $14.17 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund. With 4.24 million shares estimated at $8.43 million under it, the former controlled 1.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund held about 1.18% of the shares, roughly 2.99 million shares worth around $9.01 million.