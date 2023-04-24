Is Fuel Tech Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FTEK) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the latest trading session, 5.26 million Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.66 changing hands around $0.43 or 34.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $37.31M. FTEK’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.42% off its 52-week high of $1.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the last value was 38.55% up since then. When we look at Fuel Tech Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 36560.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 49.85K.

Analysts gave the Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FTEK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fuel Tech Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) trade information

Instantly FTEK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 36.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8200 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 34.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.19%, with the 5-day performance at 36.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) is 37.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FTEK’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -140.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -140.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fuel Tech Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 41.87% over the past 6 months, a -40.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fuel Tech Inc. will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.35 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Fuel Tech Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $6.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.54 million and $6.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Fuel Tech Inc. earnings to decrease by -40.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.10% per year.

FTEK Dividends

Fuel Tech Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.17% of Fuel Tech Inc. shares while 18.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.37%. There are 18.19% institutions holding the Fuel Tech Inc. stock share, with Grace & White Inc /ny the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.60% of the shares, roughly 1.71 million FTEK shares worth $2.19 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.69% or 0.82 million shares worth $1.05 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.42 million shares estimated at $0.5 million under it, the former controlled 1.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $0.41 million.