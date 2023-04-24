Is Coinbase Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ: COIN) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 13.24 million Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $59.04 changed hands at -$1.46 or -2.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.00B. COIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -159.89% off its 52-week high of $153.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.55, which suggests the last value was 46.56% up since then. When we look at Coinbase Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.48 million.

Analysts gave the Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended COIN as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Coinbase Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Instantly COIN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 71.79 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -2.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.83%, with the 5-day performance at -15.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is -23.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COIN’s forecast low is $30.00 with $200.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -238.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 49.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coinbase Global Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.57% over the past 6 months, a 65.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coinbase Global Inc. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 93.80% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $220k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Coinbase Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $180k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $434.61k and $333.29k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -49.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -46.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Coinbase Global Inc. earnings to decrease by -181.40%.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.13% of Coinbase Global Inc. shares while 55.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.73%. There are 55.52% institutions holding the Coinbase Global Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 7.18% of the shares, roughly 13.18 million COIN shares worth $466.47 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.41% or 11.78 million shares worth $795.71 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.78 million shares estimated at $204.7 million under it, the former controlled 3.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 4.21 million shares worth around $271.76 million.