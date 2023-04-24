Is Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 1.68 million Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.17 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $363.61M. ATAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -139.63% off its 52-week high of $5.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.14, which suggests the last value was 47.47% up since then. When we look at Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Analysts gave the Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ATAI as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Instantly ATAI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.25 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -0.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.42%, with the 5-day performance at 15.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is 85.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATAI’s forecast low is $5.10 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -867.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -135.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atai Life Sciences N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.49% over the past 6 months, a 4.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atai Life Sciences N.V. will rise 8.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -52.80% down from the last financial year.

The 2023 estimates are for Atai Life Sciences N.V. earnings to increase by 19.40%.

ATAI Dividends

Atai Life Sciences N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 24.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.27% of Atai Life Sciences N.V. shares while 31.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.71%. There are 31.49% institutions holding the Atai Life Sciences N.V. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.45% of the shares, roughly 2.42 million ATAI shares worth $6.42 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.16% or 1.92 million shares worth $5.11 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 5.61 million shares estimated at $14.93 million under it, the former controlled 3.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $2.71 million.