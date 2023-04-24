Is Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3.43 million Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.72 changed hands at $0.12 or 2.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $735.99M. AMPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -211.86% off its 52-week high of $14.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.26, which suggests the last value was 9.75% up since then. When we look at Altus Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Instantly AMPS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.09 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 2.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.61%, with the 5-day performance at -0.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) is -11.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.79 days.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Altus Power Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.26% over the past 6 months, a -85.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Altus Power Inc. earnings to increase by 833.30%.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.20% of Altus Power Inc. shares while 43.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.72%. There are 43.55% institutions holding the Altus Power Inc. stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 13.07% of the shares, roughly 20.78 million AMPS shares worth $98.06 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.66% or 4.24 million shares worth $20.0 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 2.15 million shares estimated at $10.15 million under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 1.04% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $7.83 million.