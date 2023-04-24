Investors Could Make -763.56% On Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.28 million Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.09. With the company’s per share price at $5.79 changed hands at $0.06 or 1.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $282.38M. ALT’s last price was a discount, traded about -305.7% off its 52-week high of $23.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.82, which suggests the last value was 34.02% up since then. When we look at Altimmune Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

Analysts gave the Altimmune Inc. (ALT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ALT as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Altimmune Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.48.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Instantly ALT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.08 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 1.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.80%, with the 5-day performance at 21.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) is 37.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALT’s forecast low is $6.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -763.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Altimmune Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.75% over the past 6 months, a -7.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Altimmune Inc. will fall -9.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.90% for the next quarter.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $32k and $8k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 56.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Altimmune Inc. earnings to increase by 23.20%.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.83% of Altimmune Inc. shares while 94.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.53%. There are 94.73% institutions holding the Altimmune Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 12.00% of the shares, roughly 5.91 million ALT shares worth $97.29 million.

Avidity Partners Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.10% or 3.99 million shares worth $65.64 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account. With 5.73 million shares estimated at $94.33 million under it, the former controlled 11.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account held about 3.89% of the shares, roughly 1.91 million shares worth around $24.45 million.