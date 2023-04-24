Investor Confidence Inclines As Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Shares Gain $0.2

In the last trading session, 25.22 million Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s per share price at $9.05 changed hands at $0.2 or 2.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.25B. PLUG’s last price was a discount, traded about -248.73% off its 52-week high of $31.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.66, which suggests the last value was 4.31% up since then. When we look at Plug Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 25.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.34 million.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Instantly PLUG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.58 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 2.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.84%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is -19.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 92.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.95 days.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Plug Power Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.61% over the past 6 months, a 38.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Plug Power Inc. will rise 7.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 89.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $208.14 million. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Plug Power Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $256.74 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $140.8 million and $151.27 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 47.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 69.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Plug Power Inc. earnings to decrease by -51.60%.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.04% of Plug Power Inc. shares while 57.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.70%. There are 57.30% institutions holding the Plug Power Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.74% of the shares, roughly 51.87 million PLUG shares worth $469.43 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.57% or 50.85 million shares worth $460.17 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 17.29 million shares estimated at $156.43 million under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 13.33 million shares worth around $120.67 million.