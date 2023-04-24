Investing In Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 22.99 million Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.13 changing hands around $1.39 or 187.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.20M. ACON’s current price is a discount, trading about -90.14% off its 52-week high of $4.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 82.16% up since then. When we look at Aclarion Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22470.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.20K.

Analysts gave the Aclarion Inc. (ACON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ACON as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aclarion Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) trade information

Instantly ACON is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 166.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 187.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 267.24%, with the 5-day performance at 166.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) is 158.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31570.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ACON’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -40.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Aclarion Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $20k.

The 2023 estimates are for Aclarion Inc. earnings to decrease by -72.50%.

ACON Dividends

Aclarion Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.71% of Aclarion Inc. shares while 1.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.85%. There are 1.22% institutions holding the Aclarion Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.20% of the shares, roughly 15801.0 ACON shares worth $34280.0.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 9494.0 shares worth $20597.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.