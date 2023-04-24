Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.49 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.58M. IFBD’s current price is a discount, trading about -763.27% off its 52-week high of $4.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.42, which suggests the last value was 14.29% up since then. When we look at Infobird Co. Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 341.40K.

Analysts gave the Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IFBD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Instantly IFBD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -16.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5900 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -3.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.12%, with the 5-day performance at -16.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) is -17.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21150.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.07% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IFBD’s forecast low is $12.47 with $12.47 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2444.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2444.9% for it to hit the projected low.

IFBD Dividends

Infobird Co. Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.71% of Infobird Co. Ltd shares while 1.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.60%. There are 1.44% institutions holding the Infobird Co. Ltd stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.03% of the shares, roughly 6576.0 IFBD shares worth $3945.0.

With 2317.0 shares estimated at $1714.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.