IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 25.79% Incline

In the latest trading session, 2.61 million IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.78 changing hands around $3.85 or 25.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $704.55M. IDYA’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.92% off its 52-week high of $19.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.14, which suggests the last value was 56.66% up since then. When we look at IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 363.59K.

Analysts gave the IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IDYA as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.6.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) trade information

Instantly IDYA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 24.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.42 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 25.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.36%, with the 5-day performance at 24.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) is 31.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IDYA’s forecast low is $22.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -112.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.15% for it to hit the projected low.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.64% over the past 6 months, a -61.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. will fall -66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -61.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.41 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $4.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.36 million and $5.85 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -43.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -18.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.40%. The 2023 estimates are for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -0.30%.

IDYA Dividends

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.72% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares while 98.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.11%. There are 98.39% institutions holding the IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Logos Global Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.06% of the shares, roughly 3.9 million IDYA shares worth $70.86 million.

Avidity Partners Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.90% or 3.82 million shares worth $69.5 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 1.61 million shares estimated at $27.15 million under it, the former controlled 3.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.07% of the shares, roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $26.83 million.