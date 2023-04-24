Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch GNS Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 2.3 million Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.07 changed hands at -$0.1 or -8.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.10M. GNS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1002.8% off its 52-week high of $11.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 71.96% up since then. When we look at Genius Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.16 million.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Instantly GNS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5200 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -8.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 223.95%, with the 5-day performance at -10.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) is -52.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts are of the opinion that Genius Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $11 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Genius Group Limited earnings to decrease by -49.80%.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.19% of Genius Group Limited shares while 2.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.13%.