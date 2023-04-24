Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 7.94 million Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s per share price at $1.60 changed hands at -$0.05 or -3.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $134.90M. GMDA’s last price was a discount, traded about -128.75% off its 52-week high of $3.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was 65.0% up since then. When we look at Gamida Cell Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.77 million.

Analysts gave the Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GMDA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Instantly GMDA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 98.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8300 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -3.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.03%, with the 5-day performance at 98.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) is 17.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GMDA’s forecast low is $5.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -587.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -212.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gamida Cell Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.03% over the past 6 months, a 25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gamida Cell Ltd. will rise 17.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.40% for the next quarter.

5 analysts are of the opinion that Gamida Cell Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $130k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Gamida Cell Ltd. earnings to increase by 17.90%.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 27.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.74% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares while 24.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.47%. There are 24.15% institutions holding the Gamida Cell Ltd. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.50% of the shares, roughly 6.92 million GMDA shares worth $8.93 million.

Rock Springs Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.06% or 4.12 million shares worth $5.31 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund. With 2.33 million shares estimated at $3.0 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund held about 2.43% of the shares, roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $2.34 million.