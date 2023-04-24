FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.72 million FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.38 changed hands at $0.13 or 1.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.01B. FREY’s last price was a discount, traded about -129.54% off its 52-week high of $16.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.42, which suggests the last value was 13.01% up since then. When we look at FREYR Battery’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

Analysts gave the FREYR Battery (FREY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended FREY as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. FREYR Battery’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Instantly FREY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.27 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 1.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.98%, with the 5-day performance at -10.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) is 4.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.26 days.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FREYR Battery share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.63% over the past 6 months, a -45.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FREYR Battery will rise 6.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -925.00% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.08 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that FREYR Battery’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $2.34 million.

The 2023 estimates are for FREYR Battery earnings to increase by 32.70%.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 27.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.77% of FREYR Battery shares while 49.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.74%. There are 49.72% institutions holding the FREYR Battery stock share, with Kim, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.23% of the shares, roughly 11.5 million FREY shares worth $99.82 million.

Sylebra Capital Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.92% or 8.27 million shares worth $71.82 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fd. With 1.23 million shares estimated at $10.65 million under it, the former controlled 0.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fd held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $10.57 million.