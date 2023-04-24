Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 4.1 million Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.15 changed hands at -$0.51 or -1.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $59.17B. FCX’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.13% off its 52-week high of $46.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.65, which suggests the last value was 37.04% up since then. When we look at Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.64 million.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) trade information

Instantly FCX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 43.02 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -1.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.39%, with the 5-day performance at -7.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is 3.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.21 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Freeport-McMoRan Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.91% over the past 6 months, a -13.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.41 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $5.98 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.42 billion and $5 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings to decrease by -17.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.55% per year.

FCX Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 19 and July 24. The 0.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 0.76% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.59% of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares while 80.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.17%. There are 80.69% institutions holding the Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.19% of the shares, roughly 117.17 million FCX shares worth $4.45 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.62% or 109.04 million shares worth $4.14 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 42.58 million shares estimated at $1.16 billion under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 32.42 million shares worth around $885.95 million.