Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) Stock Forecast For 2023: Bullish Signs Point To $4.00 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 1.12 million Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.13 changing hands around $0.29 or 15.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.81M. FRSX’s current price is a discount, trading about -176.06% off its 52-week high of $5.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.75, which suggests the last value was 17.84% up since then. When we look at Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 61280.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.50K.

Analysts gave the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FRSX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

Instantly FRSX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.3200 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 15.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.31%, with the 5-day performance at 7.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) is -22.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FRSX’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -87.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -87.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. will fall -1,700.00%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $80k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $100k.

FRSX Dividends

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares while 1.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.27%. There are 1.27% institutions holding the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.24% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million FRSX shares worth $0.32 million.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.28 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 2169.0 shares estimated at $4489.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares.