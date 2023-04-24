Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 4.73 million Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.59 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.99B. ENVX’s last price was a discount, traded about -108.9% off its 52-week high of $26.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.50, which suggests the last value was 48.37% up since then. When we look at Enovix Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.10 million.

Analysts gave the Enovix Corporation (ENVX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ENVX as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Enovix Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Instantly ENVX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.37 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -0.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.21%, with the 5-day performance at -7.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) is 14.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ENVX’s forecast low is $15.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -185.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enovix Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.90% over the past 6 months, a -50.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enovix Corporation will fall -61.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -69.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -51.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40k. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Enovix Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $440k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -91.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Enovix Corporation earnings to decrease by -46.70%.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 26.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.58% of Enovix Corporation shares while 55.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.42%. There are 55.13% institutions holding the Enovix Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 6.75% of the shares, roughly 10.64 million ENVX shares worth $132.41 million.

Park West Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.48% or 8.65 million shares worth $107.55 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.51 million shares estimated at $64.38 million under it, the former controlled 2.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.90% of the shares, roughly 2.99 million shares worth around $54.87 million.