CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) Shares Are Down -19.86% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.39 million CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.07 changed hands at -$2.7 or -25.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $151.47M. CXAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -160.22% off its 52-week high of $21.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 85.01% up since then. When we look at CXApp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.50 million.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

Instantly CXAI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -41.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.96 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -25.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.86%, with the 5-day performance at -41.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) is 374.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26590.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for CXApp Inc. earnings to increase by 239.80%.

CXAI Dividends

CXApp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of CXApp Inc. shares while 14.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.43%. There are 14.40% institutions holding the CXApp Inc. stock share, with HRT Financial LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.44% of the shares, roughly 38180.0 CXAI shares worth $0.38 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 28603.0 shares worth $0.29 million as of Dec 30, 2022.