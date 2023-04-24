Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 8.29 million Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.91 changing hands around $0.02 or 1.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.56B. CS’s current price is a discount, trading about -682.42% off its 52-week high of $7.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 9.89% up since then. When we look at Credit Suisse Group AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 47.15 million.

Analysts gave the Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended CS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Credit Suisse Group AG’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) trade information

Instantly CS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9293 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 1.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.10%, with the 5-day performance at -1.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) is 4.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 63.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.88% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CS’s forecast low is $0.82 with $3.79 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -316.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Credit Suisse Group AG share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -79.32% over the past 6 months, a -86.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Credit Suisse Group AG earnings to decrease by -301.50%.

CS Dividends

Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 11.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 11.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Credit Suisse Group AG shares while 2.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.37%. There are 2.37% institutions holding the Credit Suisse Group AG stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.31% of the shares, roughly 12.23 million CS shares worth $37.19 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 9.97 million shares worth $30.31 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Value Series. With 1.28 million shares estimated at $5.29 million under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Value Series held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $4.92 million.