Could AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 13.58 million AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.55 changed hands at $0.05 or 3.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.59B. APE’s last price was a discount, traded about -577.42% off its 52-week high of $10.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 58.06% up since then. When we look at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.16 million.

Analysts gave the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended APE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

Instantly APE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6550 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 3.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.93%, with the 5-day performance at -6.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) is 7.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.28 days.

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares while 23.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.51%. There are 23.48% institutions holding the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock share, with FNY Investment Advisers, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.34% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million APE shares worth $0.59 million.

Colorado Public Employees Retirement Assn (PERA) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.71% or 66013.0 shares worth $93078.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund and NuShares ETF Tr-Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. With 1.03 million shares estimated at $1.0 million under it, the former controlled 11.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, NuShares ETF Tr-Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF held about 6.41% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $0.84 million.