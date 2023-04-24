ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.06 million ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.43. With the company’s per share price at $1.85 changed hands at -$0.14 or -7.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.11M. CFRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -19532.43% off its 52-week high of $363.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 51.35% up since then. When we look at ContraFect Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.08 million.

Analysts gave the ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CFRX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ContraFect Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$10.83.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) trade information

Instantly CFRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 105.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.9500 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -7.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.91%, with the 5-day performance at 105.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) is -7.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33200.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CFRX’s forecast low is $3.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -278.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -62.16% for it to hit the projected low.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ContraFect Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -86.22% over the past 6 months, a 87.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ContraFect Corporation will rise 73.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 69.60% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.00%. The 2023 estimates are for ContraFect Corporation earnings to decrease by -183.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.70% per year.

CFRX Dividends

ContraFect Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.53% of ContraFect Corporation shares while 9.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.20%. There are 9.06% institutions holding the ContraFect Corporation stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 3.27% of the shares, roughly 51189.0 CFRX shares worth $0.39 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.27% or 19860.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 5290.0 shares estimated at $71097.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.