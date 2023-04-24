Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.57 million Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.61 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.90M. CMND’s last price was a discount, traded about -2359.02% off its 52-week high of $15.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 39.34% up since then. When we look at Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) trade information

Instantly CMND was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8159 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -4.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.78%, with the 5-day performance at 1.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) is -78.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 72110.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Clearmind Medicine Inc. earnings to decrease by -80.50%.

CMND Dividends

Clearmind Medicine Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.44% of Clearmind Medicine Inc. shares while 3.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.40%. There are 3.08% institutions holding the Clearmind Medicine Inc. stock share, with Walleye Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.78% of the shares, roughly 44351.0 CMND shares worth $0.14 million.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 1858.0 shares worth $5871.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.