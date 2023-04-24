Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 5.86 million Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.83. With the company’s per share price at $8.14 changed hands at $0.14 or 1.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.51B. CVNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -1067.08% off its 52-week high of $95.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.55, which suggests the last value was 56.39% up since then. When we look at Carvana Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.70 million.

Analysts gave the Carvana Co. (CVNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 20 recommended CVNA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Carvana Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.05.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Instantly CVNA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.28 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 1.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 71.73%, with the 5-day performance at -9.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is -3.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.61 days.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carvana Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.70% over the past 6 months, a 18.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Carvana Co. will rise 29.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.62 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Carvana Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $3.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.5 billion and $3.88 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -25.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -22.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Carvana Co. earnings to decrease by -865.40%.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.21% of Carvana Co. shares while 118.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 132.21%. There are 118.71% institutions holding the Carvana Co. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 13.36% of the shares, roughly 14.17 million CVNA shares worth $67.16 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.28% or 14.08 million shares worth $66.75 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.31 million shares estimated at $107.73 million under it, the former controlled 5.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 2.84 million shares worth around $57.57 million.