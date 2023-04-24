Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $6.50 changed hands at -$0.24 or -3.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $226.91M. CDLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -664.77% off its 52-week high of $49.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.57, which suggests the last value was 60.46% up since then. When we look at Cardlytics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.29 million.

Analysts gave the Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CDLX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Cardlytics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.5.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) trade information

Instantly CDLX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.57 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -3.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.46%, with the 5-day performance at 1.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) is 119.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.10, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CDLX’s forecast low is $3.50 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 46.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cardlytics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.15% over the past 6 months, a 16.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cardlytics Inc. will fall -31.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.14 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Cardlytics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $71.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $67.93 million and $75.41 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -61.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Cardlytics Inc. earnings to decrease by -248.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 44.10% per year.

CDLX Dividends

Cardlytics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.96% of Cardlytics Inc. shares while 90.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.29%. There are 90.53% institutions holding the Cardlytics Inc. stock share, with CAS Investment Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 16.09% of the shares, roughly 5.42 million CDLX shares worth $35.2 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.09% or 2.72 million shares worth $17.71 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 0.9 million shares estimated at $5.88 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $5.15 million.