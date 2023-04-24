Can Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 24.37 million Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.61 changed hands at $0.96 or 36.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $136.10M. PRST’s last price was a discount, traded about -196.4% off its 52-week high of $10.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.23, which suggests the last value was 65.93% up since then. When we look at Presto Automation Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.43 million.

Analysts gave the Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PRST as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Presto Automation Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) trade information

Instantly PRST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 159.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.20 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 36.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 57.64%, with the 5-day performance at 159.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) is 79.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRST’s forecast low is $4.25 with $4.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Presto Automation Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $7.5 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Presto Automation Inc. earnings to decrease by -13.10%.

PRST Dividends

Presto Automation Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 14.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.81% of Presto Automation Inc. shares while 35.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.78%. There are 35.31% institutions holding the Presto Automation Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 4.77% of the shares, roughly 2.45 million PRST shares worth $5.61 million.

Schechter Investment Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.43% or 1.25 million shares worth $2.86 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 11540.0 shares estimated at $23657.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.