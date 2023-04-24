Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 0.42 million Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.13 changing hands around $0.0 or 2.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.81M. BSFC’s current price is a discount, trading about -1192.31% off its 52-week high of $1.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 15.38% up since then. When we look at Blue Star Foods Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.75 million.

Analysts gave the Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BSFC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Blue Star Foods Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Instantly BSFC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1474 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 2.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.97%, with the 5-day performance at -9.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) is -17.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BSFC’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -669.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -669.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Blue Star Foods Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $3.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.32 million and $2.96 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Blue Star Foods Corp. earnings to decrease by -332.30%.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.38% of Blue Star Foods Corp. shares while 2.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.49%.