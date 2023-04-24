Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -2.35% Decline

In the last trading session, 5.61 million Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.06. With the company’s per share price at $1.04 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $312.50M. BITF’s last price was a discount, traded about -221.15% off its 52-week high of $3.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 63.46% up since then. When we look at Bitfarms Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.55 million.

Analysts gave the Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BITF as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Instantly BITF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3200 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -2.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 136.36%, with the 5-day performance at -16.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is 13.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BITF’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -92.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -92.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bitfarms Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.72% over the past 6 months, a 93.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Bitfarms Ltd. earnings to decrease by -980.70%.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.14% of Bitfarms Ltd. shares while 17.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.38%. There are 17.07% institutions holding the Bitfarms Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 6.23% of the shares, roughly 13.61 million BITF shares worth $5.99 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.77% or 3.87 million shares worth $1.7 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. With 6.67 million shares estimated at $6.4 million under it, the former controlled 3.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 2.84 million shares worth around $1.25 million.