Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ: AUGX): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2.74 million Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.05 changed hands at -$0.35 or -10.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $127.61M. AUGX’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.46% off its 52-week high of $3.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 66.89% up since then. When we look at Augmedix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 877.59K.

Analysts gave the Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AUGX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Augmedix Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) trade information

Instantly AUGX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 73.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.43 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -10.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 95.51%, with the 5-day performance at 73.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) is 93.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21590.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AUGX’s forecast low is $5.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -162.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -63.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Augmedix Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 167.54% over the past 6 months, a 4.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.36 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Augmedix Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $9.98 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.99 million and $7.33 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Augmedix Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.20%.

AUGX Dividends

Augmedix Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 27.

Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.03% of Augmedix Inc. shares while 70.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.19%.