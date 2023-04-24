Are Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s per share price at $0.93 changed hands at -$0.08 or -7.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.80M. SUNW’s last price was a discount, traded about -407.53% off its 52-week high of $4.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was -7.53% down since then. When we look at Sunworks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 623.85K.

Analysts gave the Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SUNW as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sunworks Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) trade information

Instantly SUNW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2300 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -7.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.14%, with the 5-day performance at -19.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is -37.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SUNW’s forecast low is $1.70 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -437.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -82.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sunworks Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.34% over the past 6 months, a 17.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 33.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sunworks Inc. will rise 14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $37.63 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Sunworks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $44.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $31.2 million and $36.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Sunworks Inc. earnings to increase by 13.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

SUNW Dividends

Sunworks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.07% of Sunworks Inc. shares while 15.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.57%. There are 15.25% institutions holding the Sunworks Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.10% of the shares, roughly 1.81 million SUNW shares worth $2.86 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.59% or 0.56 million shares worth $0.89 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.3 million shares estimated at $3.62 million under it, the former controlled 3.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $1.27 million.