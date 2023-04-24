Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.7 million Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.17 changing hands around $0.13 or 12.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.30M. CYTO’s current price is a discount, trading about -1609.4% off its 52-week high of $20.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 14.53% up since then. When we look at Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

Analysts gave the Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CYTO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

Instantly CYTO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4500 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 12.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.91%, with the 5-day performance at 6.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) is -15.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $286.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.59% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CYTO’s forecast low is $286.10 with $286.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24352.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -24352.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $59.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $59.1 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. earnings to increase by 3.70%.

CYTO Dividends

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 30.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.10% of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. shares while 0.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.66%. There are 0.61% institutions holding the Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.28% of the shares, roughly 3847.0 CYTO shares worth $18657.0.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 2495.0 shares worth $12100.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.