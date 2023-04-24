Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 0.31 million Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.15 changing hands around $0.0 or -3.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.66M. AAU’s current price is a discount, trading about -140.0% off its 52-week high of $0.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15. When we look at Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 241.98K.

Analysts gave the Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AAU as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) trade information

Instantly AAU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1778 on Friday, 04/21/23 subtracted -3.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.05%, with the 5-day performance at -14.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) is -24.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AAU’s forecast low is $0.20 with $0.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -33.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Almaden Minerals Ltd. earnings to decrease by -332.90%.

AAU Dividends

Almaden Minerals Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 24.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.82% of Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares while 4.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.39%. There are 4.22% institutions holding the Almaden Minerals Ltd. stock share, with Bank of America Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.51% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million AAU shares worth $0.1 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.36% or 0.49 million shares worth $70097.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 14000.0 shares estimated at $2007.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.