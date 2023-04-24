Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) Stock Forecast For 2023: $1.50 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 1.91 million Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s per share price at $0.22 changed hands at $0.01 or 5.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.19M. AKTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -631.82% off its 52-week high of $1.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 36.36% up since then. When we look at Akari Therapeutics Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 349.02K.

Analysts gave the Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AKTX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) trade information

Instantly AKTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2675 on Friday, 04/21/23 added 5.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.78%, with the 5-day performance at 10.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) is -11.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AKTX’s forecast low is $1.50 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -581.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -581.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Akari Therapeutics Plc earnings to increase by 25.00%.

AKTX Dividends

Akari Therapeutics Plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 28.

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.12% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares while 8.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.64%. There are 8.92% institutions holding the Akari Therapeutics Plc stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 4.93% of the shares, roughly 3.67 million AKTX shares worth $1.72 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.66% or 3.47 million shares worth $1.63 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 30264.0 shares estimated at $16723.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.