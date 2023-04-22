XPO Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Could Actually Go To $55.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, XPO Inc. (NYSE:XPO) saw 9.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.18. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $44.02 trading at $3.23 or 7.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.94B. That closing price of XPOâ€™s stock is at a discount of -2.36% from its 52-week high price of $45.06 and is indicating a premium of 43.78% from its 52-week low price of $24.75. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For XPO Inc. (XPO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.48 in the current quarter.

XPO Inc. (NYSE:XPO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.92%, in the last five days XPO remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 04/21/23 when the stock touched $44.02 price level, adding 1.72% to its value on the day. XPO Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 32.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.19% in past 5-day. XPO Inc. (NYSE:XPO) showed a performance of 38.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.58 million shares which calculate 2.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $43.57 to the stock, which implies a fall of -1.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $33.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -24.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 25.03% for stockâ€™s current value.

XPO Inc. (XPO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that XPO Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 63.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -29.46% while that of industry is -19.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.30% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.87 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.94 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $3.47 billion and $3.23 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -46.20% while estimating it to be -39.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 88.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.40%.

XPO Dividends

XPO Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

XPO Inc. (NYSE:XPO)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.93% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 97.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.48% institutions for XPO Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. MFN Partners Management, LP is the top institutional holder at XPO for having 12.68 million shares of worth $421.96 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 10.97% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 11.24 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 9.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $374.34 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.56 million shares of worth $118.35 million or 3.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $144.74 million in the company or a holder of 2.81% of companyâ€™s stock.