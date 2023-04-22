With 52.84% Distance From Low, Is Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) saw 2.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $69.70 trading at $5.95 or 9.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.54B. That closing price of LEGN’s stock is at a premium of 8.35% from its 52-week high price of $63.88 and is indicating a premium of 52.84% from its 52-week low price of $32.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 774.39K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.4 in the current quarter.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.33%, in the last five days LEGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/21/23 when the stock touched $69.70 price level, adding 0.43% to its value on the day. Legend Biotech Corporation’s shares saw a change of 39.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.46% in past 5-day. Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) showed a performance of 59.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.9 million shares which calculate 11.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $76.27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.61% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $65.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $87.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -24.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.74% for stock’s current value.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Legend Biotech Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 54.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -82.31% while that of industry is 10.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.00% in the current quarter and calculating -40.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

Company posted $16.88 million and $38.99 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

LEGN Dividends

Legend Biotech Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 21 and April 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.25% institutions for Legend Biotech Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at LEGN for having 15.14 million shares of worth $755.87 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HHLR Advisors, LTD, which was holding about 5.14 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $256.42 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.4 million shares of worth $169.52 million or 2.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.62 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $80.87 million in the company or a holder of 0.99% of company’s stock.