With 36.52% Distance From Low, Could ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) saw 3.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.01 trading at -$0.1 or -1.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.11B. That closing price of ASX’s stock is at a discount of -13.69% from its 52-week high price of $7.97 and is indicating a premium of 36.52% from its 52-week low price of $4.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.41%, in the last five days ASX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/17/23 when the stock touched $7.01 price level, adding 5.14% to its value on the day. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 11.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.76% in past 5-day. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) showed a performance of -7.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.27 million shares which calculate 1.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.63 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.11. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -72.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.84% for stock’s current value.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 45.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.77% while that of industry is -6.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -66.70% in the current quarter and calculating -32.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.33 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.85 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $5.18 billion and $5.45 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -16.40% while estimating it to be -11.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3.70%.

ASX Dividends

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.60% institutions for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ASX for having 22.23 million shares of worth $139.39 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 1.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC, which was holding about 18.77 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $117.7 million.

On the other hand, iShares Semiconductor ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.49 million shares of worth $34.41 million or 0.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $15.68 million in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.