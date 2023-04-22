With 13.21% Distance From Low, Could Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) saw 3.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.44 trading at -$0.17 or -0.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.97B. That closing price of SU’s stock is at a discount of -40.34% from its 52-week high price of $42.72 and is indicating a premium of 13.21% from its 52-week low price of $26.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.56%, in the last five days SU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/17/23 when the stock touched $30.44 price level, adding 6.77% to its value on the day. Suncor Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.65% in past 5-day. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) showed a performance of 1.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.68 million shares which calculate 3.59 days to cover the short interests.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Suncor Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -38.79% while that of industry is -19.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -30.80% in the current quarter and calculating -52.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -7.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.06 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.47 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $10.13 billion and $12.15 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -10.50% while estimating it to be -22.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 136.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.46%.

SU Dividends

Suncor Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.79% institutions for Suncor Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada is the top institutional holder at SU for having 71.51 million shares of worth $2.27 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 5.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 49.76 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.58 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 27.32 million shares of worth $866.83 million or 2.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.22 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $626.53 million in the company or a holder of 1.36% of company’s stock.