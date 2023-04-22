Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) Down Almost -17.64% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at -$0.02 or -9.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.89M. That closing price of UFAB’s stock is at a discount of -905.88% from its 52-week high price of $1.71 and is indicating a premium of 17.65% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 710.61K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.57%, in the last five days UFAB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $0.17 price level, adding 75.71% to its value on the day. Unique Fabricating Inc.’s shares saw a change of -69.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.61% in past 5-day. Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) showed a performance of -17.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 72840.0 shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $31 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $33 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $30.07 million and $35.31 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.10% while estimating it to be -6.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.00%.

UFAB Dividends

Unique Fabricating Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 21 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.32% institutions for Unique Fabricating Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. is the top institutional holder at UFAB for having 100000.0 shares of worth $18300.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 94700.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $52227.0.

On the other hand, Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Royce Capital Fund-Micro-Cap Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.29 million shares of worth $0.15 million or 2.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $63617.0 in the company or a holder of 1.04% of company’s stock.