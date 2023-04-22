Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $64.40.

In last trading session, Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) saw 2.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.51 trading at $0.23 or 0.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $138.48B. That closing price of UL’s stock is at a premium of 0.28% from its 52-week high price of $54.36 and is indicating a premium of 22.14% from its 52-week low price of $42.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.42%, in the last five days UL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/21/23 when the stock touched $54.51 price level, adding 0.44% to its value on the day. Unilever PLC’s shares saw a change of 8.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.74% in past 5-day. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) showed a performance of 6.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.86 million shares which calculate 2.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $53.51 to the stock, which implies a fall of -1.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37.42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $64.40. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -18.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 31.35% for stock’s current value.

Unilever PLC (UL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Unilever PLC is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 24.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1.11% while that of industry is 1.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 28.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.90%.

UL Dividends

Unilever PLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.13% institutions for Unilever PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at UL for having 34.73 million shares of worth $1.75 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 1.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 19.03 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $958.26 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund and Vanguard/Wellesley Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 13.32 million shares of worth $584.0 million or 0.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.46 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $414.9 million in the company or a holder of 0.37% of company’s stock.