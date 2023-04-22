The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Share Price Recovers 22.38% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) saw 2.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $137.02 trading at -$1.37 or -0.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $81.60B. That closing price of PGR’s stock is at a discount of -9.38% from its 52-week high price of $149.87 and is indicating a premium of 22.38% from its 52-week low price of $106.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.99%, in the last five days PGR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/19/23 when the stock touched $137.02 price level, adding 2.69% to its value on the day. The Progressive Corporation’s shares saw a change of 5.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.86% in past 5-day. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) showed a performance of 0.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.61 million shares which calculate 1.28 days to cover the short interests.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Progressive Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 13.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.06% while that of industry is 12.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 37.50% in the current quarter and calculating 208.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.61 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.84 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $12.42 billion and $13.02 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.60% while estimating it to be 14.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -79.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.65%.

PGR Dividends

The Progressive Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.95% institutions for The Progressive Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PGR for having 50.56 million shares of worth $6.56 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 8.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 43.45 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.64 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 17.45 million shares of worth $2.03 billion or 2.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.26 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.54 billion in the company or a holder of 2.27% of company’s stock.