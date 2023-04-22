Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Drops -17.62 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) saw 6.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.25 trading at -$0.05 or -17.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.02M. That closing price of SONN’s stock is at a discount of -1792.0% from its 52-week high price of $4.73 and is indicating a discount of -12.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 761.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.62%, in the last five days SONN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $0.25 price level, adding 36.22% to its value on the day. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -78.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -31.21% in past 5-day. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) showed a performance of -60.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 0.46 days to cover the short interests.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 75.00% in the current quarter and calculating 83.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -57.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

Company posted $95k and $62k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 53.00% during past 5 years.

SONN Dividends

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.65% institutions for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SONN for having 29467.0 shares of worth $33887.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, which was holding about 18003.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20703.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.12 million shares of worth $0.17 million or 0.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18057.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $26543.0 in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.