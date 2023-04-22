Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) 4.42% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.0227?

In last trading session, Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) saw 1.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.54 trading at $0.04 or 7.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $119.66M. That closing price of SOND’s stock is at a discount of -825.93% from its 52-week high price of $5.00 and is indicating a premium of 11.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.71%, in the last five days SOND remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/17/23 when the stock touched $0.54 price level, adding 1.82% to its value on the day. Sonder Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -56.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.42% in past 5-day. Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) showed a performance of -34.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.73 million shares which calculate 9.81 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 76.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.75. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -409.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -270.37% for stock’s current value.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sonder Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -74.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20.29% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 55.00% in the current quarter and calculating 58.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $112.75 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $158.23 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $80.47 million and $121.32 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 40.10% while estimating it to be 30.40% for the next quarter.

SOND Dividends

Sonder Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.35% institutions for Sonder Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Atreides Management, LP is the top institutional holder at SOND for having 20.25 million shares of worth $25.11 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 16.08 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.93 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.76 million shares of worth $10.2 million or 2.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.6 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $9.29 million in the company or a holder of 2.57% of company’s stock.