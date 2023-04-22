Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Has Reached A Distance Of 26.83% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) saw 2.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.53 trading at $0.01 or 0.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.12B. That closing price of MWA’s stock is at a discount of -8.06% from its 52-week high price of $14.62 and is indicating a premium of 26.83% from its 52-week low price of $9.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 841.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.15 in the current quarter.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.07%, in the last five days MWA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $13.53 price level, adding 2.1% to its value on the day. Mueller Water Products Inc.’s shares saw a change of 25.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.15% in past 5-day. Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) showed a performance of 4.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.31 million shares which calculate 3.51 days to cover the short interests.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mueller Water Products Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.24% while that of industry is 24.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $331.53 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $354.02 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $310.5 million and $333.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.80% while estimating it to be 6.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

MWA Dividends

Mueller Water Products Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.41% institutions for Mueller Water Products Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group Plc is the top institutional holder at MWA for having 14.65 million shares of worth $157.59 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 14.6 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $157.06 million.

On the other hand, Managed Portfolio Series-Nuance Mid Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.44 million shares of worth $75.3 million or 4.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.71 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $48.4 million in the company or a holder of 3.02% of company’s stock.