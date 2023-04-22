Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Jumps 24.36% In 2023; Is It Affordable At $53.07?

In last trading session, Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) saw 4.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $53.07 trading at $0.17 or 0.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $55.78B. That closing price of MNST’s stock is at a discount of -2.73% from its 52-week high price of $54.52 and is indicating a premium of 22.63% from its 52-week low price of $41.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.32%, in the last five days MNST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/21/23 when the stock touched $53.07 price level, adding 0.38% to its value on the day. Monster Beverage Corporation’s shares saw a change of 4.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.97% in past 5-day. Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) showed a performance of 3.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.26 million shares which calculate 2.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $56.47 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $62.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -17.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.78% for stock’s current value.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Monster Beverage Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 20.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 33.04% while that of industry is 19.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25.90% in the current quarter and calculating 56.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.69 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.85 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $1.52 billion and $1.66 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.60% while estimating it to be 12.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -13.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.86%.

MNST Dividends

Monster Beverage Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 03 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.87% institutions for Monster Beverage Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MNST for having 62.42 million shares of worth $3.17 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 11.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 52.7 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.68 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.99 million shares of worth $477.87 million or 2.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.72 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $379.09 million in the company or a holder of 1.67% of company’s stock.