LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Reduces -20.50% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) saw 2.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.13 trading at -$0.01 or -11.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.09M. That closing price of LGMK’s stock is at a discount of -1400.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.95 and is indicating a premium of 7.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LogicMark Inc. (LGMK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.89%, in the last five days LGMK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $0.13 price level, adding 21.97% to its value on the day. LogicMark Inc.’s shares saw a change of -71.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.50% in past 5-day. LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) showed a performance of -15.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.43 million shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2592.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2592.31% for stock’s current value.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.86 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.96 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2020. Company posted $4.18 million and $4.49 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.20% while estimating it to be 10.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.30% during past 5 years.

LGMK Dividends

LogicMark Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.79% institutions for LogicMark Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LGMK for having 0.24 million shares of worth $30329.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Group One Trading, L.P., which was holding about 0.1 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12775.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.15 million shares of worth $19309.0 or 0.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.11 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $14379.0 in the company or a holder of 0.56% of company’s stock.