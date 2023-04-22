Is Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) A Better Buy Than Others After A 40.28% Rise In This Year?

In last trading session, Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) saw 2.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $286.46 trading at $26.56 or 10.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.38B. That closing price of SWAV’s stock is at a discount of -11.9% from its 52-week high price of $320.54 and is indicating a premium of 60.43% from its 52-week low price of $113.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 485.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.81 in the current quarter.

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.22%, in the last five days SWAV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/21/23 when the stock touched $286.46 price level, adding 3.48% to its value on the day. Shockwave Medical Inc.’s shares saw a change of 39.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.24% in past 5-day. Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) showed a performance of 36.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.59 million shares which calculate 3.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $255.11 to the stock, which implies a fall of -12.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $165.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $285.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 0.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 42.4% for stock’s current value.

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Shockwave Medical Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 6.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -31.23% while that of industry is 9.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 107.70% in the current quarter and calculating 26.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $147.31 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $161.28 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $93.63 million and $120.75 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 57.30% while estimating it to be 33.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 47.60% during past 5 years.

SWAV Dividends

Shockwave Medical Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.26% institutions for Shockwave Medical Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SWAV for having 4.57 million shares of worth $940.22 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 12.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.69 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $759.71 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.12 million shares of worth $229.4 million or 3.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.02 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $282.92 million in the company or a holder of 2.82% of company’s stock.