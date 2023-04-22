HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Drops -1.14% In One Week: Whatâ€™s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) saw 4.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $29.48 trading at -$0.15 or -0.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.12B. That closing price of HPQâ€™s stock is at a discount of -38.36% from its 52-week high price of $40.79 and is indicating a premium of 18.32% from its 52-week low price of $24.08. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.51%, in the last five days HPQ remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $29.48 price level, adding 6.32% to its value on the day. HP Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 9.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.14% in past 5-day. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) showed a performance of 5.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.01 million shares which calculate 2.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29.15 to the stock, which implies a fall of -1.13% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -18.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.59% for stockâ€™s current value.

HP Inc. (HPQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HP Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -18.87% while that of industry is -6.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -42.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.61%.

HPQ Dividends

HP Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 29 and June 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.19% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 81.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.43% institutions for HP Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the top institutional holder at HPQ for having 104.48 million shares of worth $2.81 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 10.60% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 93.65 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 9.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.52 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 37.42 million shares of worth $1.01 billion or 3.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 27.89 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $695.06 million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of companyâ€™s stock.