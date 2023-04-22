Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Rises 106.10% In 2023; Is It Still Attractive At $6.49?

In last trading session, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) saw 11.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.49 trading at -$0.51 or -7.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.19B. That closing price of YMM’s stock is at a discount of -56.86% from its 52-week high price of $10.18 and is indicating a premium of 29.74% from its 52-week low price of $4.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.29%, in the last five days YMM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $6.49 price level, adding 12.18% to its value on the day. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -18.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.34% in past 5-day. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) showed a performance of -7.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 41.88 million shares which calculate 6.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $81.48 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $55.76 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $103.76. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1498.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -759.17% for stock’s current value.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $235.01 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $288.52 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $210.21 million and $249.33 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.80% while estimating it to be 15.70% for the next quarter.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.53% institutions for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. All-Stars Investment Ltd. is the top institutional holder at YMM for having 44.13 million shares of worth $353.05 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 4.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Farallon Capital Management Llc, which was holding about 43.44 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $347.52 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 31.24 million shares of worth $204.61 million or 3.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.23 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $104.3 million in the company or a holder of 1.23% of company’s stock.